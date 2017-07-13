Car plunges from 7th floor of downtown Austin parking garage

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — A woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after she drove her car off a parking garage Thursday morning in downtown Austin, Texas.
Police say just before 8:30 a.m. the woman, who has yet to be identified, drove her BMW convertible off the seventh floor of the Littlefield parking garage, which has nine levels.
Her car then fell onto an SUV in an alley on Brazos Street between Fifth and Sixth streets.
William Birch was parking in the alleyway to check on a construction project when he heard a weird noise.
“My window was down and I heard something really loud and abnormal, so I started driving forward and the vehicle landed on the backside of my Tahoe,” he told KXAN.
If Birch had waited a few more seconds, the BMW would’ve landed right on top of his SUV instead of just clipping the backside.all of his back windows were knocked out but the SUV was still driveable.
The crash ruptured a gas line, but crews have been able to turn off the gas.
BMW falls off downtown Austin parking garage
BMW falls off downtown Austin parking garage x
Latest Galleries
-
Broadstone 8 South
-
Brian Hannah, Colby Spears, Joshua Gaines
-
Manhunt for Tommie Bowie
-
Manhunt for Tommie Bowie
-
Barn, car destroyed in Antioch fire
-
Fatal motorcycle crash on Old Hickory Boulevard
-
Trout fishing on the Caney Fork
-
Oak Hill makeshift marijuana shop
-
Blue Bird Antiques and Ice Cream Parlor
-
Blue Bird Antiques and Ice Cream Parlor