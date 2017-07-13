Bat-wielding man robs Clarksville pizza business

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are searching for a man who robbed a pizza business last Saturday while carrying a bat.

The man was dressed in all black when he entered the restaurant on Tiny Town Road just before midnight.

Police said he threatened an employee and threw him a zebra-print bag while demanding cash.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the store manager was forced into the walk-in freezer, at which time the suspect ran away.

The man was in and out of the business in approximately two minutes

Anyone with information can call Detective Carlton, 931-648-0656. ext 5172 or the TIPSLINE 931-645-8477.