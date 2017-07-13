3 Walmarts among top spots where Metro police are called

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Nashville Police Department tracks businesses and addresses that police officers are frequently called to.

In their weekly CompStat data, they refer to these as “hot addresses.” In the past 12 weeks ending July 8, three Walmarts appear in the top 15 list city-wide.

There were 113 calls for police service to the store at 3458 Dickerson Pike over the past 12 weeks. During the same time period, there were 86 calls for service to the Walmart at 4040 Nolensville Pike, and 77 calls for police service to the store at 7044 Charlotte Pike.

Many of these calls stem from shoplifting at the stores or due to suspicious or disorderly persons.

In a written statement to News 2, Walmart’s Director of National Media Relations said, “No retailer is immune to the challenge of crime. We recognize the importance of this issue at the highest levels of the company, and we are investing in people and technology to support our stores. We’re encouraged by a 35 percent reduction in calls to law enforcement agencies nationwide, on average, since we began implementing Restorative Justice and other crime deterrence programs. We’ll continue our outreach to law enforcement across the country as part of our ongoing commitment to meet our customers’ and associates’ expectations of a safe and enjoyable shopping experience.”

Ragan Dickens also told News 2 Walmart’s “Restorative Justice” program offers first-time, low-risk offenders a second chance by allowing them to participate in an educational course in lieu of prosecution.