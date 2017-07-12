Where do Tennessee lawmakers stand on net neutrality?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you’ve been on the internet today, which is practically a guarantee, you may know it’s Net Neutrality Day.

It’s an effort to raise awareness about the internet and how it operates open to everyone and service providers can’t block content or slow down load times.

But that could change. The FCC voted in May to repeal those guidelines.

Those who support the change say companies like Netflix and YouTube slow things down and the biggest bandwidth users should be charged more.

News 2 wanted to know where Tennessee lawmakers in Congress stand on the issue. Here’s what they had to say:

U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper (D)

“The internet is awesome. Everyone should have equal access to it.”

U.S. Rep Diane Black (R)

“I have worked to oppose the so-called “net neutrality” rules, which are just another big government power grab. Washington bureaucrats should never tell Americans what kinds of internet services they can and can’t buy. The freedom of technological innovation and creating new products and services we use every day came from the competition of ideas in a free market – with people choosing the winners and losers – not the government.”

U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R)

“We understand people have some passionate feelings on the issue, and we expect to hear those tomorrow. Unfortunately, tomorrow’s ‘Day of Action’ will only be another day of confusion for consumers and users. House Republicans will continue to stand for an open internet with regulatory certainty free from blocking and throttling. What I find interesting is that we have asked Democrats for years to come to the table on this issue, only for them to hide behind political excuses. Congress is where this issue needs to be settled, and some on the other side of the aisle have said as much in the past. We need to put partisanship aside and find a solution that will work for providers and consumers alike. It’s past time.”