NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews responded to a water main break Tuesday night in the Oak Hill neighborhood after hundreds of gallons of water had already flooded streets and yards.

The break occurred near Battery Lane and Franklin Pike.

Crews had to shut off several valves before they could replace the main.

Water flowed for several hours while crews worked.

News 2 crews spotted several yards along nearby Curtiswood Lane with water damage.

No further information was made available.