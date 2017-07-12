Virtual reality lets you see what life is like in upcoming Melrose apartments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Virtual reality is changing the construction business. The technology is now being used in Nashville to show potential tenants what one local apartment community under construction will look like once it’s complete.

Broadstone 8 South is in Melrose, a sought-after area less than 15 minutes away from downtown Nashville. There’s construction on almost every corner in the form of apartments, condos, and restaurants.

Virtual reality allows potential tenants to get a sense of what life will be like in their new home. You just put on a headset, and you immediately feel like you’re walking around the clubhouse.

“There’s a company out of Atlanta called Atlas Bay, and this is all they do. This is the first major fully immersive VR project they’ve done here in Nashville,” said Justin Wilson, spokesman for Broadstone 8 South.

He continued, “One of the designers for it used to be in aerospace engineering, so that tells you the level of sophistication and talent and ability this group does.”

The actual project is still under construction, but when you put on the 3-D glasses, you’re transformed into the future. You can even walk outside to the pool area and play virtual reality golf.

“There’s nothing quite like stepping in your own shoes and looking around and seeing what these amenities are going to be like,” said Wilson.

The 360-degree VR experience is also extremely useful to the local developer, who lives just around the corner. During the design process, the technology allowed him to give logistical input on design elements such as colors and other finishing details. He used it as a roadmap to the finished project.

Colonial Bakery once stood at the intersection of Craighead and Eighth South, and when he found out the property was for sale, he jumped right on it.

“The developer pinpointed this as an important area for Nashville, an important thoroughfare. You’re seeing a transform of developments like this one pop up. There’s a Hattie B’s coming in, we have a Bolton’s, we have grocery shopping right down the way, it’s already an “it area,” Wilson told News 2.

Everyone involved in the project thinks Broadstone 8 South will pull the neighborhood together even more.

The first tenants can start moving in the one and two bedroom apartments this weekend. Click here for more information.

