TV falls off dresser, injures 2 children in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are putting out a safety warning after a TV fell on two children.

Authorities say the 40-inch TV fell off a dresser, but thankfully the children weren’t seriously hurt.

Police are now encouraging parents to make sure their furniture is properly anchored.

Tipped furniture or a fallen TV sends a child to the emergency room every 30 minutes, according to AnchorIt.gov, a website run by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

On average, one child dies every 2 weeks due to falling furniture, and 46 percent of the deadly tip-over accidents happen in bedrooms.

Click here for tips on how to anchor your furniture.