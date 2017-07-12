Tennessee man arrested after leading Biloxi police on chase

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — A Tennessee man who authorities say fled from a traffic stop and led police on a chase has been arrested in Mississippi.

Biloxi police Lt. Christopher De Back says an officer tried to pull over 26-year-old Cody Blasingame on Monday morning for a traffic violation. He says Blasingame took off as the officer approached the vehicle. News outlets report the vehicle Blasingame was driving was reported stolen.

Authorities say Blasingame stopped to let two passengers out the vehicle and continued the chase until he struck another vehicle.

Blasingame ditched the vehicle and ran a short distance before he was arrested. The female passenger and the person in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital.

Blasingame was arrested on several offenses including possession of stolen property and eluding. It’s unclear if Blasingame has a lawyer.