NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police were called to JT Liquor Wednesday morning to investigate a burglary.

Metro police say a man broke out the glass door with a hammer to gain access near Murfreesboro Pike and Bell Road.

Police were called to the scene just before 3 a.m.

According to police, he stole liquor and left the scene.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video after the incident.

Police believe it could be connected to other crimes.

No additional information was released.