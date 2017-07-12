Police: Hermitage mom accidentally hit son with side of car while parking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 7-year-old suffered minor injuries after he was hit by the side of his mother’s car as she pulled into the driveway.

Capt. Christopher Gilder with Metro police said it happened around 7 p.m. on Magnum Drive in Hermitage.

According to Gilder, once officers arrived they learned the child was standing in the yard near his driveway with his little sister as his mother returned home.

While parking, the mother accidentally struck the 7-year-old with the side of the car. The child was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital with minor injuries.

Capt. Gilder says a witness confirmed the incident was accidental. The other child was not struck.