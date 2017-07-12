Pedestrian killed on interstate Wednesday morning

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A pedestrian who had run out of gas Wednesday morning was killed Wednesday morning along Interstate 24.

The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. in the Eastbound Lanes of I-24 near Medical Center Parkway.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol tells News 2 a man and woman were driving on I-24 when their car ran out of gas.

The man left the car and started walking down the interstate for help.

A driver did not see the man and hit him, killing him.

No additional information was immediately released.