Pedestrian killed on interstate Wednesday morning

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A pedestrian who had run out of gas Wednesday morning was killed Wednesday morning along Interstate 24.
The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. in the Eastbound Lanes of I-24 near Medical Center Parkway.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol tells News 2 a man and woman were driving on I-24 when their car ran out of gas.
The man left the car and started walking down the interstate for help.
A driver did not see the man and hit him, killing him.
No additional information was immediately released.