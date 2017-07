NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One man suffered minor injuries after a robbery in the heart of Lower Broadway.

The man told police officers he was robbed of cash and cut near 2nd Avenue and Broadway just before 5:00 a.m.

Medics took him to the hospital for treatment. He is expected to recover.

It’s not clear how much money was taken from the man.

Police say they weren’t able to collect much information in the initial investigation.

No further information was immediately released.