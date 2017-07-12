Oil fire blamed for Tuesday afternoon’s Music City Star delays

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Service on the Music City Star will go on as scheduled Wednesday morning after a small fire halted service Tuesday afternoon.

A press release from Nashville Metropolitan Transit Authority states a small oil fire broke out just after 4:30 p.m. when the train was near the Donelson station.

Crews spotted the issue and evacuated the train.

Passengers were taken to their finals destinations by a supplemental bus service.

A preliminary report shows the fire started when oil on the train’s wheel set overheated.

The train was taken out of service so crews can further inspect it.