NFL pays Tennessee Titans $244 million in 2016

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The NFL paid out $7.8 billion dollars in revenue sharing in 2016, including $244 million to the Tennessee Titans.

That revenue sharing pool is broken down an distributed to all 32 teams each year.

A large chunk of that money comes from the league’s lucrative TV deals with networks like CBS, Fox and ESPN. That number is 21 percent higher than 2015.

The Titans are also in line to receive another $55.2 million, thanks to relocation fees. The Chargers and Rams are each paying $645 million over 10 years starting in 2019.

The Raiders, who are headed to Las Vegas, will start paying $378 million over 10 years once they make the move. That money is also pooled distributed to the 29 other teams in the league.

The big dollars do filter down to the players, who saw their salary cap jump over $10 million in 2017 to $167 million per team. The Titans are currently $42 million under the cap, according to Spotrac.com.