News 2 Gives Back: Robertson Co. Sheriff’s Office

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Every Wednesday News 2 delivers lunch to men and women who work hard each day to make our lives easier but often go unappreciated.

On July 12, News 2’s Paige Hill and Paul Huber from Nissan of Cool Springs, the presenting sponsor of News 2 Gives Back, delivered lunch to the brave men and women of the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Bill Holt has been in law enforcement for more than 50 years and has been sheriff in Robertson County since the mid-90s.

Chief Deputy Michael Van Dyke spoke to Paige on Facebook live and said Deputy John Wiley, the deputy critically injured during an incident at Hundred Oaks Mall, is improving. Both the chief deputy and the sheriff said they are thankful for the thoughts and prayers from everyone.

Be sure to check out the full video of the special delivery on the WKRN Facebook. Paige and Nissan of Cool Springs will be making another delivery next week!