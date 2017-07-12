Most wanted fugitive nabbed at Nashville convenience store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man recently added to the state’s “Most Wanted” list was arrested at a Nashville convenience store Wednesday.

Deangelo Radley was taken into custody at a convenience store on Murfreesboro Pike just before noon by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Metro police.

The 35-year-old was wanted by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI for multiple charges involving cocaine trafficking. He was also wanted by Metro police for aggravated assault on an officer and additional drug charges.

Radley is being held in the Davidson County jail.