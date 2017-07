NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Maury County sheriff’s deputy was involved in a crash during a pursuit Wednesday night.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed it happened near Campbellsville Pike and Miller Lake Road in Culleoka.

THP said the deputy was in pursuit of another vehicle when lost control of his cruiser and crashed. The deputy was not seriously injured.

It’s not yet known who the deputy was chasing or why. The identity of the deputy also has yet to be released.