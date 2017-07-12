Loretta Lynn postpones release of new album

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country legend Loretta Lynn announced on Wednesday she is postponing the release of her new album.

Lynn suffered a stroke in May. In a post to her fans, she wrote that she is home with her family and getting better every day, but her main focus is making a full recovery.

Lynn’s new album was originally scheduled to come out next month.

“I want to wait to release it next year because this record is so special for me. It deserves me at my best and I can’t wait to share it,” she wrote, adding, “I want to thank everyone for hanging in there with me. I am getting stronger every day and can’t wait to get back out there with you.”

Lynn most recently performed in Nashville at the Ryman Auditorium in April.