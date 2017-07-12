Jury finds man not guilty in 2015 Hadley Park shooting death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The man accused of shooting another man in the head at Hadley Park in 2015 was found not guilty in a jury trial Wednesday.

The jury deliberated for only 40 minutes before reaching a decision in Brandon Horton’s case. He faced charges of reckless homicide,

Horton’s lawyer released a statement after the not guilty verdict, saying both Horton and his family are grateful to the jury “for their conscientious decision.”

“An innocent man was saved by a fair legal process,” the attorney added.

Horton was once accused in the death of Craig Lambert, 19. Both were students at Tennessee State University when Lambert was shot in the head at Hadley Park, next to campus, and died days later.

What was first thought to be an accidental shooting was later ruled a homicide before Metro police arrested Horton in the case months later.