Hohenwald man charged with sexual exploitation of minor

HOHENWALD, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Hohenwald man has been arrested and is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

The investigation began after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation received a tip on June 22 about an image of a minor that had been uploaded to an online account.

During the course of the investigation, agents determined the online account belonged to Jeffery Brown.

The 38-year-old was taken into custody on Wednesday and is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of violation of the sex offender registry.

He was booked into the Lewis County jail where he is being held without bond.