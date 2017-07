BAXTER, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Putnam County found a deceased hiker Tuesday.

Putnam County Rescue, Fire and Emergency Medical Services were called to Window Cliff State Natural Area to help a collapsed hiker.

Upon arrival, authorities found the hiker to be deceased.

News 2 is still working to learn the hiker’s name and age.

A cause of death has not yet been released.

No further information was immediately made available.