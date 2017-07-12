Brentwood Academy dominates Titans in 7 on 7 Tournament

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The high school football season is just a few weeks away, and the Tennessee Titans are ready for it after hosting their third annual 7 on 7 Tournament.

Approximately 200 high school athletes from 12 teams around the state competed for an early chance to grab some bragging rights headed into the season.

In a single elimination championship bracket, Brentwood Academy dominated the competition, beating Oakland 41-0 in the final after losing to the Patriots a year ago.

Camron Johnson was named MVP and quarterback Gavin Schoenwald gave every team a reason to worry headed into the season.

“It’s an honor to win, especially with all the great guys we have on our team, and I mean, everybody played at a really high level, so it’s an honor to win it,” said Johnson.

He continued, “I’m more happy to win the championship because I won MVP last year and we lost the championship, so I wanted to get the championship.”