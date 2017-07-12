As temperature rises, so does number of heat-related illnesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s the hottest week so far this year, and as temperatures climb, so, too, are heat-related illnesses.

Wes, Jacob, and Hogan are former high school buddies, settling old scores on the court in Portland Wednesday afternoon.

News 2 met them around 5 p.m. with the sun still high in the sky

“It’s been like 90 all summer. Today it’s been like 100,” explained Jacob Pannebaker.

Those temperatures spread across the region. Two counties over at the same time, Nashville fire worked to douse a home off Edith Avenue.

“Due to the extreme heat, I’ve actually called in another engine company for man power,” said Donald Alford, District Fire Chief.

The forecasts have caught the eye of TriStar hospitals.

“Sort of abnormal compared to regular temperatures throughout the year,” noted Dr. James Yu, Emergency Room Physician.

By the numbers, officials estimate TriStar Portland has seen 2 to 3 patients this week; 3 to 4 patients stopping by TriStar Hendersonville; and 13 at TriStar Skyline.

Officials with the Skyline location say there were three patients on Wednesday alone.

“All together, heat related medical conditions,” said Dr. Yu. “We have seen so far in these three facilities, in excess of 20 people this last week.”

High temps and high humidity are teaming up, causing symptoms that simmer just beneath the surface.

“Dizziness, nausea, palpitations, weakness,” said Dr. Yu. “Muscle aches, even chest paints or shortness of breath.”

For Wes and crew, it’s the hottest week to date, as the temperatures rebound day by day.

“Today’s probably one of the worst days I’ve experienced,” said Wes Kemp, as he sized up the basket.

With weeks of Summer still to come, health care officials urge everyone to stay shaded, stay hydrated, and should you feel ill, a trip to the ER may be in order.