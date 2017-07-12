LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – Here’s something you don’t hear every day: Thieves breaking into a police department’s impound lot and stealing things officers confiscate from criminals.

It happened on July 1 in Lawrenceburg where the suspects cut sections of barbed wire at the police department’s lot.

Authorities told News 2 the thieves did it twice in one night.

“I have no idea why they’d risk that,” an undercover officer said. “It was not the wisest decision in the world to break into a police facility.”

Lawrenceburg police said the lot is where the department stores their evidence while cases go to court.

“I mean, this is an area where patrol work heavily and keep a good eye on this area,” the officer explained to News 2.

When detectives did a walk-through of the compound, they discovered burglars targeted a pickup truck seized from a drug suspect named Brian Hannah.

The truck was secured with chains, and inside there were tools, so thieves had to cut

Because it was Hannah’s truck, the police department executed a search warrant at his home.

That’s where they hit the jackpot. Authorities say all the tools stolen from the back of his truck were found inside, plus a lot more merchandise.

Agents reportedly also found drug pipes and syringes for meth, as well as a variety of narcotics ranging from pills to pot to magic mushrooms.

And the most damning evidence of all? Police say there was a receipt attached to the seized items being stored in the impound lot.

Three people were arrested—the truck’s owner Brian Hannah, Colby Spears, and Joshua Gaines.

According to police, none of the suspects are talking to detectives.

Hannah was originally busted November of last year in possession of pills and crystal meth.

Police say they are now reevaluating their security at the facility.

Brian Hannah, Colby Spears, Joshua Gaines View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Brian Hannah (Courtesy: Lawrenceburg Police Department) Colby Spears (Courtesy: Lawrenceburg Police Department) Joshua Gaines (Courtesy: Lawrenceburg Police Department)