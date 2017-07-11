Woman says ‘the darkness’ led to Cheatham County police chase

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Cheatham County deputy was injured while chasing a woman thought to be driving under the influence this past weekend.

The woman was initially clocked for speeding and kept driving when the deputy turned on his blue lights.

The chase, which began at 3 a.m., lasted 20 minutes, and police say during the entire incident, the deputy yelled at the woman on his PA, broke her window with his baton, pulled his gun, and she spouted Bible verses at him the whole time.

Michelle Isle, 28, was reportedly going 25 mph over the speed limit when Cpl. Chris McClellan tried to initiate a traffic stop.

Isle is seen on the deputy’s dash camera swerving as McClellan uses a PA system to communicate with her.

At one point, Isle pulls over her Suzuki but refuses to comply. The video shows her take off again, driving erratically as she evades the deputy.

Ten minutes later, the 28-year-old woman pulls over a second time. Deputy McClellan gets out of his car and approaches, saying, “Let me see your hands!”

Isle reportedly replies, “Let me ask you a simple question. Do you love God?”

She’s accused of taking off again after ignoring the deputy’s commands to get out of her car.

Video shows Isle stopping a third time. Deputy McClellan is heard saying, “You are making things worse for yourself and are about to go to jail.”

That’s when McClellan breaks her front window, but Isle floors her car again and takes off.

At this point, the chase has been going on for about 20 minutes, authorities told News 2.

The 28-year-old woman finally stops and gets out of her car, taking off on foot, as seen on the dash cam recording.

The sheriff’s department told News 2 Deputy McClellan chases her, deploys his Taser off-camera, and a struggle ensues, causing the deputy to dislocate his left shoulder.

Isle is allegedly combative and has to be hog-tied and carried to the car.

She’s heard saying things like, “I refuse you, Satan!” and asking if there’s a full moon.

Dash cam video shows McClellan grimacing in pain, clutching his shoulder. His supervisors told News 2 he’s facing surgery to repair the damage.

News 2’s Andy Cordan spoke with Isle after her arrest.

“I was scared,” she said. “There was a darkness after me.”

“It’s been around my whole life,” she added. “The devil, he is tricky. He is tricky and following me around.”

Cordan asked what the devil wanted, to which she replied, “My soul.”

Cordan then says, “You were crossing the center line. You could have hit a family. You would have had to live with that forever.”

Isle replies, “Absolutely. That would be horrible. That is what the enemy wants, the same one who had me running in the car.”

She faces charges of driving under the influence, evading arrest, and reckless endangerment.

The 28-year-old also admitted to Deputy McClellan that she used meth three days before the chase.