Union Station Hotel to host solar eclipse champagne brunch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville’s Union Station Hotel will host a solar eclipse champagne brunch on August 21.

It’ll be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Broadway hotel.

In addition to the brunch, which will feature southern favorites, a viewing party will be held on the hotel’s outdoor veranda.

Nashville will be one of the best cities to view the solar eclipse.

Tickets are $65 for adults and $30 for children ages 12 and under.

Call 615-726-1001 to purchase tickets, or visit Union Station Hotel’s website.

