Trevecca to host SolarFest during solar eclipse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Trevecca Nazarene University will offer another option to people wanting to view August’s solar eclipse.

The university will host SolarFest from 11:30 to 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21. Organizers will provide free eclipse viewing glasses to attendees.

A professor at the school will launch a stratospheric research balloon with real-time data tracking during the event.

Faculty members and student researchers will be present to answer questions throughout the event. Visitors can also see unique images of the eclipse using Trevecca’s telescopes.