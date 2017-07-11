Street robberies see biggest increase year-to-date in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One crime statistic that Metro police are tracking closely is the number of robberies in town, which are on the rise so far in 2017.

The department tracks robberies using two general categories – commercial burglaries and street robberies. Both types are up this year compared to this time last year.

Street robberies have seen the biggest increase year-to-date, with 891 as of July 1, 2017. There were only 740 street robberies during the same time period in 2016, representing a 20 percent increase this year.

The police department divides the city into eight precincts.

The West Precinct, which includes Bellevue, West Nashville and the Nations has had the fewest robberies this year, but the precinct has seen the highest percent increase in robberies year-to-date, compared to any other part of the city.

The West Precinct has had 50 total robberies year-to-date, representing a 38 percent increase compared with 2016. Many of the robberies have taken place in the 37209 zip code, which includes the Nations and West Nashville.

One recent high-profile robbery happened on July 1 in the West Precinct.

Metro police say two armed 14-year-olds robbed the Cash Pawn America on Charlotte Pike. They got away with cash and a backpack full of guns. The two were later arrested.

Reporter Julie Edwards looks at Metro-Nashville crime trends each Tuesday and Thursday on News 2 at 4 p.m.