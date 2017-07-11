Robertson County Schools to close for solar eclipse event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Robertson County Schools will not hold class on Monday, Aug. 21, the day of the solar eclipse.

Students, teachers, faculty and staff members will not be required to attend class. Before and after school activities are also canceled.

A release from the district details several reasons for the closure, including traffic congestion, extra visitors and potential communication issues.

The release states that families will now be able to participate in eclipse activities planned throughout Middle Tennessee.

Robertson County Schools will use a snow day to account for the missed class time.