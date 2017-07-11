Operation Pol-ice Cream: North Nashville officers hand out frozen goods

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tuesday was certainly a hot one in Middle Tennessee, but for those lucky enough to spot a cluster of officers in Nashville’s North Precinct, a break in the heat came free of charge.

Thanks to donations from Thrivent Financial, members of the force and Thrivent traveled around the precinct, handing out free ice-cream.

From Joelton to North Nashville, and everywhere in between, families braved hot temperatures for the cool police procession.

There was a line of blue lights followed behind a different siren. Authorities walked door to door in search of persons of interest.

Interests sought were those in push pops, sour popsicles, and possibly a future in law enforcement.

“Hopefully I can recruit somebody, and that can be for adults as well,” noted Commander Terrence Graces. “This is a way to get to know an officer and remember that we’re here to serve.”

Tuesday’s event was a coordinated effort by a precinct reaching out and an organization helping out.

“We were talking with them some time ago, saying is there some way we can help you, and do something that you need done,” said Greg Bancroft, Community Engagement Leader with Thrivent Financial. “[Metro said] well it’d be really great to do something for the kids, like an ice cream social, and I said, oh we can help with that.”

They helped by tracking down a truck and hundreds of treats.

Operation Ice Cream was scheduled to last through 7 p.m. or until all treats were handed out.