New fiber-enabled computer lab to open at Northwest Family YMCA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Residents in North Nashville will soon have a new high-tech resource in their community.

Google Fiber and the YMCA of Middle Tennessee will open a new computer lab at the Northwest Family YMCA.

Leaders will celebrate the lab’s grand opening Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Ashland City Highway location.

The lab will provide users with internet access to help further education, find careers, and communicate with friends and family.

The lab will include programs to support creativity and technological literacy.