Murfreesboro middle schooler honored for volunteer work at VA

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Murfreesboro eighth grader has been named the top Middle School Volunteer in the state of Tennessee.

Wills McAdams attends Central Magnet School in Murfreesboro. He earned the Prudential Spirit of Community Award for his volunteer work at the local V.A. Medical Center.

Wills volunteers at the medical facility’s physical therapy clinic 10 hours a week and helps the patients stretch, and sometimes just offesr a listening ear.

“It’s really rewarding,” he told News 2. “It’s a good experience because I know I’m making a good experience for them. A young presence makes them happy and makes what they are doing easier.”

Wills credits his brother for getting him in involved with his volunteer work at the V.A. Medical Center.

“My mom told him [my brother] that was a place he needed to volunteer and then he told me it was a good experience and he got me into it.”

Wills began volunteering at the V.A. two summers ago.

He recently attended an award ceremony in Washington recently where he met top volunteers from every state and Olympian Michael Phelps.