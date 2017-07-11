Mt. Juliet police add new K-9 to force

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Mt. Juliet Police Department has welcomed a new K-9 member to its force.

Majlo, a 1-year-old Belgian Malinois-German Shepherd mix, will work with Corporal James Owens. The two just completed their intensive training last week.

Majlo is considered a “dual purpose” dog and has the capability to assist in building searches, track missing persons or suspects, narcotics detection and criminal apprehensions.

Cpl. Owens and Majlo will patrol in an SUV that is equipped to keep the K-9 comfortable during his work day.

Our police officers deserve the best possible tools to help them in their efforts to keep Mt. Juliet safe,” said Police Chief James Hambrick. “Adding Majlo to our ranks improves our response capabilities and allows our officers to more effectively serve the community.”

Majlo received a bullet resistant vest that was donated by local Harvey Freeman Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 181.