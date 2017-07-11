Middle school building fire destroys wrestling equipment

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Pictures from the inside of Blackman Middle School shows the damage done by a fire.

The fire started Sunday night at a building holding the middle and high school’s wrestling equipment.

The father of a wrestler shared photos with News 2 showing some of the damage.

According to the father, the school lost three mats, shoes, uniforms, bags and exercise equipment.

The fire is believed to have starts in an exhaust fan mounted on building’s wall.

Wrestling equipment destroyed in middle school fire View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Courtesy: Matt Sells Courtesy: Matt Sells Courtesy: Matt Sells Courtesy: Matt Sells