Metro police converge on Donelson amid apparent car chase, crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There’s a heavy police presence in Donelson near Gaylord Opryland after an apparent car chase and crash Tuesday afternoon.

News 2 witnessed part of the chase on on traffic cameras provided by the Tennessee Department of Transportation as the driver left Briley Parkway and exited to McGavock Pike going the wrong way on the entrance ramp.

While Metro police have yet to confirm what’s going on, at least one car was hit during the apparent pursuit on Briley and immediately caught fire. There’s no word on injuries at this time.

Officers have converged on the immediate area, using both a K-9 unit and helicopter in some kind of search through the area near Waffle House and Brownwood Drive.

