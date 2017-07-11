Kentucky State Police warn of heavy traffic amid total solar eclipse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse is expected to bringing around 500,000 people to Kentucky this August.

Kentucky State Police are warning drivers of a heavy influx of travelers on and around Aug. 21 as people flock to the eclipse’s path to witness the celestial event.

Truckers and cross-country travelers are asked to be aware of possible slowdowns and traffic snarls around that time.

Authorities say one concert venue along KY 91 near the Christian-Caldwell county line is expecting up to 20,000 to attend at that one spot, and the City of Hopkinsville has visitors coming from 16 countries and 36 states.

Traffic through Kentucky along Interstate 24 and Interstate 69, as well as the Pennyrile Parkway and the US 68/KY 80 Corridor, is expected to be especially congested in the western half of the state before, during, and after the eclipse.

Kentucky transportation officials are joining with Kentucky State Police and emergency management agencies to do what they can to keep traffic moving.

