DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two semis and a car crashed on Interstate 40 West in Dickson, closing the roadway to drivers.

Dickson police told News 2 the crash happened around 3:15 p.m., but luckily no one was seriously hurt.

As of 4:45 p.m., one lane was expected to open soon but the other could remain closed until 8 p.m. Cleanup is expected to take some time.

Further details weren’t immediately released.