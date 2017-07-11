Franklin police hope composite sketch helps identify armed robbery suspect

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin police have released a composite sketch of a man they say was involved in an armed robbery just over two weeks ago.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on June 23 near Downs Boulevard and Rucker Avenue.

Police said the unidentified suspect pulled up beside a pedestrian, got out of the passenger side of a grey Honda Odyssey and demanded money from the victim while pointing a gun at him.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation completed a sketch of the suspect on Monday.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is urged to call 615-794-4000.