Dozens rally to support Islamic Center of Murfreesboro after vandalism

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Anywhere from 100 to 200 people rallied to support Muslims across Middle Tennessee after a mosque was vandalized.

The vandals spray curse words and intolerant phrases on the Islamic Center of Murfreesboro and left bacon on the front entrance, both in the doorway and around the door’s handles. There’s a prohibition on eating pork in Islam.

People of all faiths showed up Tuesday night to support the religious community.

Reporter Nick Caloway attended the rally and will have the full story on News 2 at 10 p.m.