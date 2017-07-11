Burglar steals bottles of Crown Royal from Madison liquor store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say they’re searching for a fan of Crown Royal who smashed into a Madison liquor store to steal several bottles.

The burglary happened Saturday morning at 3:30 a.m. at Madison Beverage Company on South Gallatin Pike.

Police say surveillance video shows the man throw a rock through the front door’s window and make two trips to load the expensive whiskey into his car, which is a newer-model silver Chevrolet Impala.

The man was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a white T-shirt, white sneakers, and gloves.

According to a press release, a further review of the surveillance showed the same man casing the liquor store at 3:08 a.m. without the hoodie.

The burglar has a tattoo sleeve on his left arm and a spider web tattoo on his right elbow.

While the Crown Royal is valued at a few hundred dollars, it cost more than $1,000 to fix the damage to the store’s front door.

Anyone recognizing the burglar from the attached photographs is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.