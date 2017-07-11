‘Blasphemous’ and ‘offensive’ notes left at Dekalb County churches and radio station

DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Smithville man faces two dozen charges after investigators say he posted “blasphemous” and “offensive” notes on at least five churches and a radio station in DeKalb County.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, 57-year-old Laddie Jerrells was arrested Wednesday July 5.

Beginning in May, deputies said Jerrells posted the notes on front doors, buildings, and signs, though the content of the notes has not been released.

Two of the the churches hit were in Smithville, while the other three were in the county. No specific denominations appeared to be targeted.

Jerrells’ charges include vandalism, desecration of honored places, disorderly conduct, and harassment.

He is being held in the DeKalb County Jail on a $36,000 bond.

Jerrells is scheduled to appear in court on July 20.