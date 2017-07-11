As Antioch roads close to prepare to Ikea, neighbors feel trapped

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Many neighbors are anxiously awaiting the upcoming Ikea store in Antioch, but before the retailer moves in, a new road connector needs to be added.

Before the Swedish furniture outlet store agreed to come, the city had to agree to give the store an exit of their own off Interstate 24.

Road closures are already underway for the construction, which aims to ease future traffic woes in the area, but not everyone is happy about it.

Nearby neighbors and residents held a meeting Tuesday night at the Southeast Community Center to talk about the changes to the Interstate 24 and Bell Road area.

Cane Ridge and Old Franklin roads are both closed until mid-August, and some neighbors say they’re trapped.

“I really have no good access to get out of where I live until some of the roads are reopened,” Billie Jean Tidwell told News 2.

The meeting was attended by representatives from Metro Public Works and the project’s developer to answer any questions people might have.

Reporter Jessica Jaglois will have the full story on News 2 at 10 p.m.