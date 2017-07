DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dickson police are searching for three men accused of breaking into a business Monday night and stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise.

Authorities say the theft was caught on tape, and the suspects got away with several chainsaws.

All three grabbed two or three of the machines before running back outside and getting into a light-colored SUV.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Dickson police at 615-446-5403.