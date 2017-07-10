VIDEO: Man proposes to girlfriend while being arrested

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (WFLA) — A couple in Oklahoma didn’t let a pair of handcuffs stop them from getting engaged.

Brandon Thompson, 35, was in the middle of being arrested when he asked police if he could propose to his girlfriend before they took him away.

Officers agreed, and their body cameras caught the whole thing on camera.

Thompson got down on one knee and had his handcuffs moved from the back to the front so he could put a ring on his new fiancee’s finger after she said yes.

“When you’re in love with somebody and you know that you want to spend the rest of your life with them, you just want them to know how you feel,” Thompson said.

Thompson was arrested on felony warrants. He was released from jail just one day later after his future wife pulled their savings together to bail him out.

The couple is planning to set a wedding date after the legal troubles have been resolved.