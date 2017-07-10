Vandals spray paint, leave bacon at Islamic Center of Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are investigating after vandals spray painted and left bacon at the Islamic Center of Murfreesboro over the weekend.

According to a press release, employees discovered curse words painted on two walls, a large panel on the east side of the building and on the basketball court’s concrete.

Authorities said bacon was also placed at an entrance of the building on Veals Road.

There is a prohibition on consuming pork in Islam.

Detectives have collected evidence and spoken with federal authorities about the crime.

“We are looking for anyone with information about people who may have talked about defiling the mosque,” Detective Sgt. Dan Goodwin said.

Anyone with information is urged to call 615-904-3034.