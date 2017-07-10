Trout stocking is big operation in Tennessee

TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. (AP) – Just like trout fishing, trout stocking is big business in Tennessee.

Green Cove Pond gets stocked with trout every Thursday, just as do 62 sites along Citico Creek and 126 sites along Tellico River from the middle of March to the end of September.

Trout are stocked on various schedules in 125 bodies of water across the state.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports that Tennessee spent $1.29 million on the operation in 2016. A total of 2.2 million trout are stocked annually.

More than 100,000 people fish for trout in the state each year

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is looking for public input on its latest Statewide Trout Management Plan.