Titans release 2017 training camp schedule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans have released the 2017 training camp schedule.

Practice begins Saturday, July 29 at the Baptist Sports Park in MetroCenter and ends Thursday, Aug. 17.

All of the practices are open to fans. See the full list of dates and times below:

Sat., July 29 2:40 – 4:30 pm Practice (Open to Fans)

Sun., July 30 2:40 – 4:30 pm Practice (Open to Fans)

Mon., July 31 8:55 – 11:00 am Practice (Open to Fans)

Tues., Aug. 1 8:55 – 11:00 am Practice (Open to Fans)

Thurs., Aug. 3 8:55 – 11:00 am Practice (Open to Fans)

Fri., Aug. 4 7:15 – 9:00 pm Practice (Open to Fans)

Sat., Aug. 5 6:00 – 8:00 pm Practice at Nissan Stadium (Open to Fans)

Mon., Aug. 7 6:55 – 9:00 pm Practice (Open to Fans)

Wed., Aug. 9 8:55 – 11:00 am Practice (Open to Fans)

Thurs., Aug. 10 8:55 – 11:00 am Practice (Open to Fans)

Mon., Aug. 14 6:55 – 8:55 pm Practice (Open to Fans)

Wed., Aug. 16 9:15 – 11:30 am Practice with Panthers (Open to Fans)

Thurs., Aug. 17 9:15 – 11:30 am Practice with Panthers (Open to Fans)