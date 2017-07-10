Tennessee’s tax-free weekend set for last weekend in July

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee’s tax-free weekend will be held the last weekend of July just before students return to school.

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. July 28 to 11:59 p.m. July 30, shoppers can save nearly 10 percent on clothing, school supplies and computers as student prepare to return to school.

“The sales tax holiday for back-to-school items is another way to put more money back in the pockets of Tennesseans. We encourage Tennesseans to take advantage of this tax break as they prepare their children for the upcoming school year,” Gov. Bill Haslam said.

Legislators passed a new law in 2016 moving the sales tax holiday a weekend earlier than it has been in the past.

“We want to remind Tennesseans about this important opportunity for savings. It’s available to everyone and only happens one weekend a year,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said.

For more information about the sales tax holiday, including a list of tax exempt items, click here.