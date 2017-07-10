Tennessee given battlefield protection funds

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia and Tennessee are among the states receiving part of $7.2 million in grants to help identify, preserve and protect historic battlefields.

The announcement was made by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke on Wednesday.

The National Park Service said in a news release the projects include 19 battlefields threatened by urban and suburban development in nine states. The release said the projects cover nearly 1,200 acres of battlefield land as part of the American Battlefield Land Acquisition Grants program.

In West Virginia, Jefferson County Historical Landmarks Commission will receive more than $44,000 for restoration of Shepherdstown Battlefield.

The Tennessee Historical Commission will receive more than $212,000 for two restoration projects of Fort Donelson Battlefield in partnership with the Civil War Trust.