Opryland to announce lineup for ‘A Country Christmas’ on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Gaylord Opryland Resort will announce the lineup for its 34th annual “A Country Christmas” on Friday.

Crews are already beginning to string the three million lights that will be on display this holiday season. This year’s light display will include more than a half million more lights.

During Friday’s announcement, a new holiday show at the Grand Ole Opry House, a new act for the Christmas dinner show and a new theme for the popular ICE! attraction will all be unveiled.

“A Country Christmas” has been hailed one of the “10 Great Places to Catch up with Santa” by USA Today, one of the top 10 places to spend Christmas by Travel + Leisure and a “Nashville Treasure” by Southern Living.

“A Country Christmas” runs from Nov. 10 through Jan. 1, 2018.

Tickets and packages will be available for purchase beginning Friday.